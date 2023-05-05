Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Zeta Global updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 1,112,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,387. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 76,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $837,717.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,289,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,342,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 76,087 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $837,717.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,289,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,342,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,785. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zeta Global by 305.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.