Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

KNX opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

