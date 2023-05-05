YES WORLD (YES) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.44 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. YES WORLD has a market cap of $8.44 million and $702,960.17 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YES WORLD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YES WORLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YES WORLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.