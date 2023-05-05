Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.35

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and traded as low as $25.00. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands.

Yamaha Motor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

