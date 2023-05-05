Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.35 EPS.

Xylem Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Xylem

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

