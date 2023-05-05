XRUN Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001273 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $361.07 million and approximately $370,297.31 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

