Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $33.35. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 268,114 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at $25,786,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,249,319 shares of company stock valued at $156,584,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 0.79%. Research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

