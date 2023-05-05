XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPO. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.96.
XPO Price Performance
XPO traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $46.61. 1,301,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,319. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after buying an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 226,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XPO Company Profile
XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.
Read More
