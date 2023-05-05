Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.39-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 753,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

