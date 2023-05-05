Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.00 million-$628.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.75 million. Workiva also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

Workiva stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.76. 345,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,503. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,347,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

See Also

