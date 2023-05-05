WOO Network (WOO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $522.48 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $522.48 million and approximately $54.42 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,200,261 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

