WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading Down 2.8%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.49 and last traded at $40.90. 27,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 67,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $600.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EES. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

