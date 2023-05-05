Windle Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Windle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. 3M comprises about 3.7% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.91. 951,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,759. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

