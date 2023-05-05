WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley Lee Soultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

