Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Williams Companies Trading Up 3.4 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 34,669 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,098,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,974,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,969,000 after purchasing an additional 358,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.