William Blair Comments on The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Manitowoc Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 49.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 39.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 44.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

