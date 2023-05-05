Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.39

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and traded as high as $13.95. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 1,668 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Where Food Comes From from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $78.78 million, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Where Food Comes From

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Where Food Comes From by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.