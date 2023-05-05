Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. 1,655,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,661. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

