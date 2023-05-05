Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. 1,655,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,661. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
