Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading 1% Higher

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,037.30 ($50.44) and last traded at GBX 3,980 ($49.73). 3,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,940 ($49.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($58.72) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,535.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,774.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,459.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 17.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,102.56%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

