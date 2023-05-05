Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Westlake Stock Up 3.8 %
WLK traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.28. 419,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,878. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $139.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Westlake Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on WLK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.
About Westlake
Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.
Read More
