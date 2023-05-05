Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Westlake Stock Up 3.8 %

WLK traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.28. 419,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,878. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $139.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Westlake by 12,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Westlake by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

