West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Sells $4,759,919.72 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WST opened at $369.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $376.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.61 and a 200-day moving average of $280.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

