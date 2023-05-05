Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 459,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

