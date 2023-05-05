Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 540,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,877,000. Ferguson comprises approximately 8.3% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 17.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ferguson by 1,789.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,473 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 756,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 200,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ferguson from £114 ($142.43) to £128 ($159.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.12. 85,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,740. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.87. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

