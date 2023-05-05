Wells Fargo & Company Trims PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $27.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.