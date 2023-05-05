Wells Fargo & Company Raises Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $56.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $425.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.36 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 798.37% and a net margin of 12.35%. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

