Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $85.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $114.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.