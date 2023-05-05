Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.16 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.80. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.70 and its 200-day moving average is $271.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

