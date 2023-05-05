Weil Company Inc. Takes $107,000 Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 53,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a current ratio of 19.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.80.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

