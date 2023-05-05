Weil Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,473 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $524,997.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,602 shares in the company, valued at $17,333,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $524,997.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,554 shares of company stock worth $2,948,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

