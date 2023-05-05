Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boston Scientific (BSX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $58.00.

4/27/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $56.00.

4/27/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00.

4/27/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $56.00.

4/18/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $56.00.

4/17/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. 4,215,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373,683. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 27.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

