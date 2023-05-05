Wedbush Increases Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $60.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -137.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 171,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $7,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

