Wedbush Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

CNK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

CNK stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cinemark by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cinemark by 835.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

