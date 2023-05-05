Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Weatherford International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.80. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $70.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Weatherford International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 194,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Further Reading

