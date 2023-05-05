WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Announces Dividend of $0.05

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.
WCF Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $6.12 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.
About WCF Bancorp
