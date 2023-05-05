WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Announces Dividend of $0.05

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

WCF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $6.12 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

