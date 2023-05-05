Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 10.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.3% on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $52.00. The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.94. 1,199,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,795,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

A number of other analysts have also commented on W. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $124,395.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $124,395.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

