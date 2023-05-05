Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $57.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s previous close.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wayfair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

W traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. 4,794,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.05.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -9.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $233,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $1,385,880. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

