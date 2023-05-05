Waters (NYSE:WAT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $296.00. The company had a trading volume of 729,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,898. Waters has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,823,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,265,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

