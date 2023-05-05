Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.45

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Danske raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €11.50 ($12.64) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.0159 dividend. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

(Get Rating)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.