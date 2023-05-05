Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45, Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 221,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,906. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $12,790,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

