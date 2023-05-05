Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45, Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Warrior Met Coal Price Performance
Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 221,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,906. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.
Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal
Analyst Ratings Changes
HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.