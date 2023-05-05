Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Trading Down 3%

Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.57. Approximately 13 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

About Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA

Warehouses De Pauw SA is real estate investment trust. It engages in the development, and lease of logistic and semi-industrial real estate properties. The firm offers storage and distribution facilities for logistics, industrial, and production purposes. It operates through the following geographical segments: Belgium, Netherlands, France, and Romania.

