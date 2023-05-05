Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE WD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.21. 78,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,381. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

