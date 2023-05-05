W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $72.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.66%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

