VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

VSE has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of VSEC stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 60,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. VSE has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $615.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $234.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VSE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of VSE by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

