VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for VSE in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.43. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSEC. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. VSE has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $602.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.48.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.34 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 3.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

