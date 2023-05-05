VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

VSE has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

VSEC stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $602.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.48.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). VSE had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Benchmark upped their price target on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VSE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of VSE by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

