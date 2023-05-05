Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.74%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50 to $5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.
Vista Outdoor Price Performance
Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 317,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,758. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
