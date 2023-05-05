Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.74%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50 to $5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 317,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,758. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,576.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

