Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $229.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $432.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

