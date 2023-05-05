Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.45. 380,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,353,850.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,931,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,416,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,353,850.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,931,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,416,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $59,816.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 979,757 shares of company stock worth $25,835,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.