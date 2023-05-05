Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
VIR stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.45. 380,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.
Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Further Reading
