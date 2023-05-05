Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for approximately 10.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of Vipshop worth $40,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vipshop by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. 1,798,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,387. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

