Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.59.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $346.59 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $354.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total value of $202,002.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total transaction of $202,002.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380,279 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

